Mining companies welcome leadership changes

Image: saksit/stock.adobe.com

EQ Resources (EQR) and Sibanye-Stillwater has welcomed new leaders to their teams, while Evolution Energy Minerals has farewelled its chief financial officer (CFO).

EQR

EQR has appointed Andrew Mooney as its new CFO, which will take effect from October 21.

Mooney has over 25 years of finance experience, having previously worked for ‘big four’ accounting firms Deloitte & Touche and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and mining companies such as Peabody Energy and Macarthur Coal.

Mooney joins EQR from Coronado Global Resources, an ASX-listed producer and supplier of high-quality metallurgical coal.

In his new role at EQR, Mooney will be a member of the company’s leadership team and responsible for all matters related to finance, investor relations, treasury, capital management, strategic planning, tax, risk management and governance.

He will also ensure EQR’s financial operations support the delivery of the tungsten producer’s strategic plans and initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrew Mooney to EQR as CFO and as a member of our leadership team,” EQR chief executive officer (CEO) Kevin MacNeill said.

“His extensive experience in finance and resources is a perfect match for EQR as we embark on our next stage of growth.”

EQR chairman Oliver Kleinhempel echoed similar sentiments.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Andrew to the EQR business,” Kleinhempel said.

“On behalf of myself and the board, we are excited to work with Andrew as we continue our strategy to establish EQR as a leading tungsten raw material supplier to the Western world.”

Sibanye-Stillwater

Terence Mncedisi Nombembe has joined the Sibanye-Stillwater board as an independent non-executive director.

Nombembe joined the precious metals company on September 11 and brings a range of expertise in areas such as accounting, auditing, risk management, corporate governance, and stakeholder management.

Most recently, Nombembe served as a non-executive director of the South African Reserve Bank, before stepping down in 2023.

Terence was also the CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants from 2014 to 2019 and was the auditor general of South Africa from 2006 to 2013.

Nombembe is currently an independent non-executive director of the Nedbank Group Limited and Nedbank Limited, serving as a member of its group audit committee and group risk and capital management committee.

“The board welcomes Terence to Sibanye-Stillwater and looks forward to his valuable contribution to the ongoing development of the Group,” Sibanye said.

Evolution Energy Minerals

Grant Dyker has resigned from his role as Evolution Energy Minerals’ CFO, after working in the leadership role since late May.

Dyker has worked in senior executive roles for over two decades of experience, having previously served as CFO for multiple resources companies listed on the ASX.

Dyker will leave Evolution on October 30, with the graphite-focused company currently looking for his successor.

“Mr Dyker has worked hard for the company to establish the appropriate procedures, practices and controls to maintain the financial stability that will allow the company to prosper in the future,” Evolution said.

“The board of directors would like to thank Mr Dyker for his valuable contributions to Evolution and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

