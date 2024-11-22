Mining and energy interconnectivity to take the stage at AIMEX 2025

Image: AIMEX

In September 2025, the Asia Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) will make the landmark move to South Australia for the first time in the event’s history.

The move to South Australia represents the next phase in the resources sector, with the state leading the charge in responsible exploration to unlock critical minerals needed for the global energy transition, including copper, zircon and green iron.

Additionally, South Australia’s extensive renewable energy network and significant investment in a range of hydrogen projects to power green steel and future energy solutions will help distinguish the state from other resources markets.

South Australia has already attracted billions of dollars of investment in large-scale renewable energy and storage projects to date, with billions more in the pipeline.

Underscoring the importance of this, for the first time in the event’s history, AIMEX will heavily integrate energy, exploring the undeniable synergy between the mining industry and the energy sector.

As the deadline for net-zero approaches and the global energy transition in the resources sector accelerates, renewables like hydrogen are expected to play a large role in reducing emissions in hard-to-abate sectors, including iron and steel production.

As a result, the role of renewable energy in the mining industry is becoming more prevalent, with new technologies, initiatives and projects contributing to the energy transition.

Prime Creative Media chief executive officer John Murphy said that with these significant developments and the growth of the South Australian resources industry, relocating the event to South Australia was an obvious strategic choice.

“There’s no denying that there’s a link between the mining industry and renewable energy,” Murphy said.

“South Australia is a world leader in renewables and the global transformation economy and we’re proud to partner with the state to showcase the world-class change the resources sector is driving.”

To get involved in the 2025 Asia-Pacific International Mining Exhibition, visit the AIMEX website or submit your enquiry below.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.