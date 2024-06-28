Miners undergo board shuffle

Image: ASDF/stock.adobe.com

Iluka Resources and Spartan Resources have seen changes to their boards, with Iluka welcoming a new non-executive director and Spartan farewelling one.

Iluka Resources

Peter Smith has been appointed as an independent non-executive director at Iluka, where he will also serve as a member of the company’s nominations and governance committee and the sustainability committee.

Smith has more than 46 years’ experience in the resources sector, working in senior positions at Rio Tinto, Newcrest Mining, and Kestrel Coal Resources, to name a few. He is also currently a non-executive director of Evolution Mining.

“Peter’s wide ranging operational and leadership experiences, coupled with a strong commercial and cultural focus, will complement and strengthen the existing skills and experience of the Iluka board,” Iluka chairman Rob Cole said.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Peter to the Board at this exciting time and I look forward to his contribution.”

Spartan Resources

Hansjoerg (Hans) Plaggemars has resigned as a non-executive director of Spartan, taking effect from June 30.

Plaggemars first joined the Spartan board in July 2021. Over the past 18 months, he aided Spartan’s operational reset, recapitalisation and successful repositioning.

The company cited Plaggemars’ other business commitments as the reason behind the departure.

“The company and board has greatly benefited from Hans’ support and experience, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his advice, guidance and contribution in helping to establish Spartan on the exciting growth path the company is now on,” Spartan chair Rowan Johnston said.

“On behalf of the board, we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Plaggemars’ departure follows Ramelius Resources announcing it had purchased a 8.9 per cent stake in Spartan yesterday.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.