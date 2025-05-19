Miners make changes at the top

Image: saksit/stock.adobe.com

Mineral Resources (MinRes) and Hillgrove Resources have announced leadership changes to their board and management teams.

MinRes

Malcolm Bundey has been appointed as non-executive director and incoming non-executive chair to the MinRes board.

An experienced board director and executive, Bundey holds expertise in managing complex global heavy industry operations and deep experience across professional services, manufacturing and primary industries, and private equity.

Bundey has conducted extensive due diligence, visiting the Onslow Iron project in Western Australia, which recently marked the shipment of over 10 million tonnes of product through the Port of Ashburton.

“It’s an honour to have the support of the MinRes board and join this great Australian company,” Bundey said.

“MinRes was built on the entrepreneurial and proactive culture that has attracted me to every senior role I’ve occupied in my career. I look forward to addressing the challenges before us, which we’ll approach head-on.

“I’m confident the new board will lead the company through the next chapter, continuing to strengthen the company’s corporate governance while focusing on a collegiate and success-driven culture in the boardroom. I look forward to engaging with all of our stakeholders as we navigate this path.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Bundey has commenced his non-executive director position effective immediately and will assume his non-executive chair role on July 1, which is when current MinRes chair James McClements is due to step down.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve been privileged and proud to contribute to MinRes’ growth,” McClements said.

“I am confident this company has the assets, people and strengthened governance structures in place to take full advantage of its next chapter, creating leading, long-term returns for shareholders.

“Mal was the board’s unanimous first choice. His temperament, extensive experience leading founder-led businesses and focus on commercial outcomes backed by robust internal governance will help MinRes capitalise on the many opportunities ahead.

“I feel confident and reassured to be handing the baton to such a high-quality, experienced and committed leader.”

Hillgrove Resources

Luke Anderson is due to join Hillgrove Resources as chief financial officer (CFO) on June 2.

Anderson holds over 30 years of executive leadership experience across the mining, industrial minerals and logistics sectors, both in Australia and internationally.

Anderson’s previous roles in the mining industry include being the chief executive officer (CEO) of Unimin Corporation, a minerals and material solutions provider in North America, the president and CFO of OZ Minerals – which was acquired by BHP in May 2023, and most recently Andromeda Metals’ CEO.

Hillgrove said Anderson’s “extensive background in financial and capital management, corporate development, governance and operational execution aligns strongly with Hillgrove’s future ambitions”.

“Anderson will lead the company’s finance, governance, reporting and planning functions and play a key role in supporting Hillgrove’s long-term growth strategy,” Hillgrove said.

Hillgrove’s current CFO and company secretary Joe Sutanto, who has been CFO since 2011, will aid a smooth transition before transitioning into a new role at Hillgrove.

“The board extends its thanks to Sutanto for his significant contribution over recent years,” Hillgrove said.

“This appointment strengthens the executive team and reinforces Hillgrove’s focus on financial discipline, operational delivery and value-based growth.”

Hillgrove produced 811 tonnes (t) of copper from its Kanmantoo mine in South Australia during the month of April. The company is expected to produce 12,000–14,000t of copper during 2025.

