Eight students recently got the opportunity to become miners for a day at Yancoal’s Moolarben coal mine in New South Wales as part of the site’s partnership with the Clontarf Foundation.

The students from Wellington Clontarf Academy began the day putting on their safety gear before they took a tour of the workshop and entered the open-cut pit to gain first-hand insights into what a career in the resources sector involves.

Discussions with the students went through all things mining, with the Moolarben team asked questions about their career paths and what a typical day on-site can involve.

Moolarben coal general manager Brian Wesley welcomed the opportunity to teach the students about the industry.

“The Clontarf Foundation play a positive and active role in our community running a program that assists young men to achieve through education and opportunities,” he said.

“You can see the students are extremely interested in what the jobs on-site entail and had plenty of questions, which is always pleasing.

“We were also delighted that one of our operators, who is a successful Clontarf Academy graduate, joined us for the day. He was able to share his career journey with the boys and be a strong mentor for these young men.”

Wesley said the organisation is proud to be involved with the Clontarf team and pleased the company can offer a hands-on experience and open students’ minds to a possible career in mining.

“We look forward to welcoming more students onsite in the future,” he said.

The Wellington Clontarf Academy’s Mason Williams said partnership with the mine helps bring learning to life and open the students’ minds to different career opportunities.

“The boys found the visit to Yancoal’s Moolarben coal mine both fascinating and exciting, he said.

“It was great hearing how engaged they were on the tour and in the question-and-answer session, opening their minds to a potential career in mining.”

Yancoal is a national sponsor of the Clontarf Foundation via its Community Support Program, aiming to make a positive difference in the communities and lives of the people who work and live in the areas it operates.

