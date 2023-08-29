Minerals the focus for Mount Isa

The third north and north west Queensland regional community forum of 2023 is set to be held at Mount Isa on Monday September 4.

The forum is one of seven to be held in regional centres across the state on Monday, with housing, workforce attraction and retention, education, the north west minerals province and the Queensland 2032 (Q2032) Olympic Games procurement strategy set to be part of the conversation.

“North and north west Queensland is at the heart of our critical minerals future and the valuable insights of the forum members mean as a government we can invest in ways that support an exciting future for the region,” Queensland minister for resources Scott Stewart said.

Forum members will hear presentations including North West Hospital and Health Service attraction and retention strategies, north west minerals province economic diversification and Gulf flood disaster support.

There will also be a presentation about the Q2032 procurement strategy, under which Queensland-based businesses will be prioritised to share in an anticipated $180 billion in Government procurement from now until the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is expected around 50 per cent of international travellers visiting as a result of Brisbane 2032 will disperse to Queensland’s regions.

This influx could stimulate a significant increase in overnight visitor expenditure, benefitting thousands of businesses across the region.

“These forums are important in continuing the conversation between the Queensland Government and the local community so that we address the priorities and take advantage of the opportunities which will support the region today and into the future,” forum co-chair, State Member for Thuringowa Aaron Harper said.

Harper’s co-chair, State Member for Mundingburra Les Walker underlined the importance of these forums in ensuring regional Queensland communities have access to information and resources.

“There are so many opportunities for the north and north west Queensland region like Copperstring 2032 and critical mineral development, and these forum ensure the Queensland government continues to deliver the right investment in the right places at the right time,” he said.