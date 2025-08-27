Minerals Council backs EPBC reform

Image: lovelyday12/stock.adobe.com

The Minerals Council of Australia has thrown its support behind legislative reform to deliver better environment outcomes, while adding that any changes had to factor in economic growth, productivity, and investment.

Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) chief executive officer Tania Constable said it was crucial that reform of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act delivered a clear pathway for projects to be assessed efficiently, consistently, and delivered in a way that benefits communities, the environment and the economy.

She welcomed the recent engagement from the Federal Government and other stakeholders, which recognised the importance of striking the right balance on reform.

“MCA supports the key principles guiding the government’s approach and recognises the urgency of EPBC reform,” Constable said. “It is vital the changes are properly road-tested with industry to ensure they are practical and free of unintended consequences.”

She said the mining industry supported a legislative framework where project approvals remained with the Federal Minister to ensure decision-making is accountable to the public, while an independent environment protection authority (EPA) would be responsible for compliance, enforcement and assurance.

The MCA supported national environmental standards to clarify requirements, she said, alongside a fully accredited process that improves coordination between the Federal Government, states and territories, and delivers efficiencies.

“The MCA will continue to work closely with Minister Murray Watt to ensure these reforms are developed within a reasonable timeframe and deliver practical, workable outcomes,” Constable said.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook was in Canberra this week and met with the Prime Minister and members of cabinet, including Environment Minister Murray Watt to discuss next steps.

Cook endorsed the Federal Government’s moves to reform the legislation.

“We need to get on with this important piece of work. Industry wants certainty,” he told The Australian Financial Review.

“Murray Watt’s done an outstanding job in rebuilding trust in the process … and certainly the feedback I get from industry is that it is getting more and more comfortable with the principles that have been agreed as part of that process.”

Federal Environment and Water Minister Senator Murray Watt said the discussions with Cook had been productive.

“I think he’s been encouraged by the amount of consultation that I’ve done with the Western Australian mining industry as well as with the environment groups … by building that kind of trust with those different groups,” Senator Watt said.

“I think that that does give us a better chance of passing these reforms. So, I’ve certainly found all of the conversations I’ve had with him very constructive, and as I say, I think he’s very supportive of reform.”