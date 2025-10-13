Minerals 260 improves Bullabulling recoveries rate to 95 per cent

Image: Phawat/Shutterstock.com

A metallurgical test work program for Minerals 260’s 2.3 million ounce Bullabulling gold project has shown exceptional recoveries. The company recorded gold recovery rates of at least 95 per cent at multiple industry-typical grind sizes for samples with grades similar to the current resource of 1.2 grams per tonne gold.

The results significantly outperformed the historical test work data which indicated gold recovery of 87 per cent. the project’s grade recovery model will now be updated to incorporate the most recent test work results, ahead of an updated mineral resource estimate expected in December this year.

A pre-feasibility study is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026.

The metallurgical test program was built on three phases of test work performed in 2011, 2014 and 2015. These have consistently demonstrated free milling (non-refractory) metallurgical properties throughout the Bullabulling ore zones.

In addition to the metallurgical research, Minerals 260 has also completed all metallurgical and diamond drilling required for the pre-feasibility survey with 30 variable samples generated to represent all of the project’s deposits and material types. The remaining results will be received and analysed over the next several months.

Minerals 260 managing director Luke McFadyen said the Bullabulling acquisition came with significant historical data but the company wanted to improve recoveries by assessing finer grind sizes.

“These initial results are outstanding, demonstrating the ability to achieve high gold extraction rates at Bullabulling,” he said. “These results, along with data to be received in the coming months, will be considered when determining recovery assumptions used in the mineral resource estimate and the pre-feasibility study.”