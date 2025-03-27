Mineco celebrates new Liebherr R 9150 excavator

Image: Liebherr-Australia

Liebherr-Australia has expanded further into the country’s mining sector by delivering its first R 9150 excavator to mining services provider Mineco.

The machine was commissioned in March and is set to work at BHP’s Mount Arthur coal mine in New South Wales.

Its delivery strengthens Liebherr-Australia’s presence in the 150-tonne class mining equipment market while diversifying its customer portfolio.

“Purchasing the R 9150 for Mineco was an easy decision, driven by our commitment to reliability, efficiency and the future growth of our business,” Mineco director Steven Arthur said.

“Liebherr’s equipment is top-class in the industry, empowering Mineco to take on challenging projects with confidence.”

Liebherr-Australia key account manager Daniel Simone said he was excited about the new partnership and what the delivery meant for the company’s Australian operations moving forward.

“We are thrilled to see Mineco invest in Liebherr and look forward to supporting their operations with reliable equipment and expert service from our Mount Thorley branch,” Simone said.

“This commissioning underscores our position in the smaller class mining segment, and we’re excited about what’s ahead for this partnership in the Hunter Valley.”

Ensuring maximum uptime and efficiency for its customers, Liebherr-Australia will support the R 9150 from its Mount Thorley branch, providing parts, service, and expert technical assistance.

“Our Mount Thorley branch is fully equipped with expert technicians, a comprehensive parts inventory and dedicated field service teams to support Mineco’s operations,” Simone said.

“We are committed to delivering industry-leading service and ensuring our customers get the most from their Liebherr equipment.

“Buying a machine from Liebherr is more than a transaction – it’s an investment in quality and long-term success for Mineco.

“(Liebherr’s) service, expertise and collaboration have reinforced that this is a lasting partnership built for the future of Mineco.”