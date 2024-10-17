Mine spec geared motors

Image: WEG

WEG’s WG20 range delivers a new generation of gearbox, adopting modern design principles, and proven WEG manufacturing standards, with local assembly.

Part of the WG20 range, the K series helical bevel gearboxes are a modular design that can be configured to accept WEG’s integral motors or a dry faced IEC input to suit all standard B5 motors and brake motors.

Featuring a torque range of 100Nm -18,000Nm and coupled with low operating noise and high load capacities, the K series offers reliable and efficient operation with local assembly and support.

With its right-angled orientation, multiple shaft variants, and options such as backstops and enhanced sealing, the K series is an ideal choice for mining, quarrying and materials handling applications such as conveyors, crushers and bucket elevators.

This product showcase appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.