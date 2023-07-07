Mincor board prepares for takeover

New directors for Mincor as Wyloo takes over, while Core Lithium bolsters its executive team and finds a new home.

Mincor

Mincor Resources has announced the appointment of John Hartman and Luca Giacovazzi as directors of the company, replacing Brett Lambert and Michael Bohm who effectively resigned yesterday.

The shift comes in light of Wyloo Metals takeover of Mincor. The company now owns over 90 per cent of Mincor shares and is set to proceed with a compulsory acquisition of Mincor.

The takeover bid for Mincor was first launched on March 21 and is worth $760 million, with a price of $1.40 per share. Since first bidding, the Mincor board has encouraged its shareholders to accept the offer.

Core Lithium

Core Lithium has announced the appointment of its new executive team, as well as the registration of a new office in Perth, WA.

Pierre Malan, a mining executive with more than 30 years experience in leading operations, has been appointed general executive manager of development and exploration.

Malan has been appointed to focus on Core Lithium’s exploration portfolio potential and to define the best strategy for developing the company’s assets.

Paul Benjamin has been appointed to the role of executive general manager, commercial and marketing.

Benjamin’s role will focus on maximising value from Core’s lithium products and developing the company’s strategy in the broader lithium value chain. He brings more than 25 years experience working across production, research and development, marketing and business development for mining companies in Australia, Asia and Europe.

“I am pleased to welcome Paul and Pierre into these two key roles with the Core Lithium team,” Core Lithium chief executive officer Gareth Manderson said.

“Their appointments are the culmination of a 10-month process to build an executive team with the skillsets and capability required to drive growth from this young business.”

Perth office

Core Lithium also announced the registration of its new principal administrative office. The new headquarters is located Level 9, 2 Mill Street, Perth, WA.