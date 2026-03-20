Mike Henry’s transformative legacy at BHP

BHP former chief executive officer Mike Henry. Images: BHP

The mining industry received the news this week that BHP chief executive officer (CEO) Mike Henry would be stepping down, following a highly successful run as the company’s boss.



Henry’s exit closes another chapter in the illustrious history of the company founded as the Broken Hill Proprietary Company in 1885. His legacy is very much future-focused, ensuring he has left BHP in a superior position than when he arrived.

Henry’s six-year tenure (2020–26) saw BHP cement its position as the leading global copper producer.

When the mining giant released its results for the first half of the 2025–26 financial year (FY26), it marked a significant milestone. BHP shares have risen 30 per cent over the past 12 months, including a 16 per cent increase since the beginning of the year. And for the first time in the company’s history, copper generated the majority of BHP’s earnings, accounting for 51 per cent of its underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

This strategic shift also translated to broader market success. Late-January saw BHP reclaim its status as the most valuable company on the ASX, with the miner reaching a market capitalisation of $253.5 billion, surpassing the Commonwealth Bank’s (CBA) $251.9 billion valuation.

A key driver of this financial trajectory was a 30 per cent expansion in copper production over the previous four years. During the first half of FY26, the underlying EBITDA for copper jumped 59 per cent to reach a record $US8 billion. This strong performance was bolstered by a 12-percentage-point increase in the copper division’s underlying EBITDA margin, which climbed to an exceptional 66 per cent.

Beyond these production results, Henry’s impact was also felt culturally. One of his guiding principles as CEO of BHP was diversity and inclusion.

“I am absolutely convinced that having an inclusive culture and diverse workforce is mission-critical for BHP,” he wrote on the company’s website. “Getting this right will be a serious competitive advantage for BHP.”

Henry said this focus was reinforced during his childhood, growing up in a biracial family with a working mother who instilled a work ethic that would become his hallmark.

BHP has stated that during Henry’s tenure, he led BHP’s transformation into a financially strong, safer, and highly productive organisation dedicated to delivering shareholder and social value.

Under Henry’s leadership, BHP achieved a gender-balanced workforce and reduced its company-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent while forging stronger partnerships with Indigenous peoples. Early in Henry’s tenure, BHP achieved its national Indigenous employment target of eight per cent three years ahead of schedule.

With the company in a stronger financial and cultural position than ever, Henry welcomed the next chapter under Brandon Craig’s leadership.

“We are creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders, our supply chain, partners and our communities,” Henry said. “Brandon [Craig] is an excellent choice as CEO, and I wish him every success in the role.”

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