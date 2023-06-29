Micromine Pitram successfully implemented at Goldrush mine

Micromine has successfully implemented Phase 1 of the Micromine Pitram, its fleet management system and mine control solution, at the Goldrush underground mine.

The Goldrush underground mine is part of the world’s largest gold mining complex owned and operated by Nevada Gold Mines (NGM).

NGM is a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont. Barrick own 61.5 per cent and oversee the mine’s operations, and Newmont own the remaining 38.5 per cent.

The Micromine Pitram is known for being flexible and easy-to-use. It provides control room operators with a modern suite of tools that includes fleet and mine production monitoring, management of shift planning, materials movement and inventory, and the management of operator qualifications. It allows for real-time data to be used for increased visibility on live production yields.

The Phase 1 implementation allowed for the Goldrush operation to consolidate and monitor production data, including shift and daily production schedules of loaders, trucks, and drill fleets, in addition to improving accuracy on yield forecasting.

Micromine Pitram head of business unit – Americas Erich Guevara reacted to the news.

“We believe in the power of data-driven decision-making, and we look forward to continuing to evolve with the innovative Nevada Gold Mines team to support their growth ambitions,” Guevara said.

“As a market leader, Micromine Pitram is uniquely positioned to support the rapid decision-making processes critical to large-scale mining operations across the globe.

“If you don’t have access to real-time information, you don’t have the granularity required to make the best decisions possible on key areas, including shift planning, material inventory management and safety.

“The implementation of Micromine Pitram at Goldrush is a testament to the platform’s maturity and industry credentials.”