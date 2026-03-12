Jenike & Johanson is proud to introduce a new Microlearning series: Solids Flow Essentials, created specifically for process and plant engineers working in mining operations.
Whether you’re new to solids handling or need a quick technical refresher, these 20-minute training sessions deliver the fundamentals you need to:
- Understand flow patterns and discharge issues
- Avoid common design mistakes
- Improve flow reliability and efficiency
Each video includes real-world insights from Jenike’s global experts — plus a 10-minute Q&A session.
Format: Watch on your own time. Standalone topics or follow the full sequence.
Access: Free with registration
Release: New sessions released quarterly
Download here to watch the webinar: