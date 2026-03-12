Image: Jenike & Johanson.

Jenike & Johanson is proud to introduce a new Microlearning series: Solids Flow Essentials, created specifically for process and plant engineers working in mining operations.

Whether you’re new to solids handling or need a quick technical refresher, these 20-minute training sessions deliver the fundamentals you need to:

Understand flow patterns and discharge issues

Avoid common design mistakes

Improve flow reliability and efficiency

Each video includes real-world insights from Jenike’s global experts — plus a 10-minute Q&A session.

Format: Watch on your own time. Standalone topics or follow the full sequence.

Access: Free with registration

Release: New sessions released quarterly

