MF550: Single motor hydrostatic transmission training simulator

The MF550 hydrostatic transmission. Image: Bestech Australia.

The MF550 hydrostatic transmission training simulator is the new portfolio release of a fluid power training system from Bestech Australia, which is specifically designed for teaching technicians to troubleshoot industrial hydrostatic transmission systems.

This unit was developed to address the technical gaps and upskill fluid power technicians. Therefore, it offers the students a hands-on learning opportunity on fully functional hydrostatic transmission systems in a safe and controlled environment. The MF550 also has less footprint and can be easily stored inside a building.

Designed to be used in teaching environment, the MF550 can be programmed to auto-generate every fault that presents in the troubleshooting charts of hydrostatic transmission systems.

It can also be operated in real-time with the aid of onboard panel PC via a 24-inch touchscreen. This system is a piece of state-of-the-art equipment for training technicians in the setup, maintenance, testing and troubleshooting of a hydrostatic transmission system.

The touchscreen panel includes on-screen digital display of operating parameters, such as oil temperature and oil pressure. The educational contents can be accessed through this touchscreen panel, including various learning activities such as troubleshooting modes, service manuals and experiment with various drive modes.

