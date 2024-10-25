Metso welcomes new CEO

Image: Metso

Metso has appointed Sami Takaluoma as the company’s new president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Takaluoma is set to commence leadership duties as of November 1, with current president and CEO Pekka Vauramo continuing on until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Takaluoma has been with Metso since 1997 and has led Metso’s services business area since 2021. He has been a member of Metso’s leadership team since 2017.

Metso chair Kari Stadigh emphasised Takaluoma’s extensive experience with Metso’s businesses and customer industries in their selection.

“Sami has done an excellent job in leading the businesses and as a member of the leadership team over the past seven years,” Stadigh said.

“Under his leadership, Metso’s services and consumables businesses have grown and created significant value, especially after the merger of Metso and Outotec.

“The board is convinced that Sami is the right choice to lead Metso into its next phase.”

Stadigh, on behalf of the board, extended his thanks to Vauramo for his years of service to the company.

“Under Pekka’s leadership, Metso has evolved into an even stronger company, with a significantly enhanced culture and improved customer satisfaction, and its profitability has been clearly raised to a new level,” he said.

“We wish Pekka all the best and success in his new phase of life.”

Takaluoma thanked the Metso board for the opportunity to lead the company.

“Having had the privilege of working for Metso for 27 years, I can confidently say that I know the company and understand our potential,” he said.

“With Metso’s long history and strong foundation in the aggregates and mining markets, we are excellently positioned to achieve industry leadership.

“I eagerly anticipate embarking on this journey to deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders, alongside my talented and dedicated colleagues.”