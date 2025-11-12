Metso to showcase copper processing expertise at Arizona show

Image: Metso

Metso will showcase its copper processing expertise at the 12th International Copper Conference, taking place in Arizona, USA, from November 16-20, 2025.

The conference is part of the Extraction 2025 event, of which Metso is one of the main sponsors. The themes of the five-day event focus on copper, nickel and cobalt. During the event, Metso will present several studies highlighting key developments and innovations in copper processing, underscoring its commitment to advancing the industry.

“The global need for copper is expected to grow significantly in the coming years,” Metso vice president of smelting Jyrki Makkonen said.

“At the same time, depleting ore grades introduce challenges in extracting copper. Metso’s solutions play a key role in tackling these challenges and helping the industry meet the growing demand. The International Copper Conference at Extraction 2025 is a key platform for Metso to connect with industry leaders and share our expertise.”

Metso’s experts will be available at booth #312 to discuss various end-to-end sustainable solutions in copper processing.

In addition, Metso’s experts will be sharing insightful keynote presentations during the conference. Some of the topics include:

Capex structure of a greenfield copper smelter investment

Evaluation of the suitability of various biocarbon types to copper slag reduction/cleaning

Tankhouse material handling at Heding Copper 620,000 tpa copper electro-refinery

Flotation launder retrofit impact on copper concentrators

You can find the complete list of topics and presentation schedules on Metso’s website.

Unmatched offering for copper processing

Metso is a leading technology supplier to the copper processing industry, offering comprehensive solutions that span the entire production chain from ore extraction to refined copper. With decades of expertise, Metso provides advanced technologies for the whole process, starting from analysis and testing to process design and equipment and services solutions covering concentrator plants as well as electrorefining and smelting.

Thanks to its wide Metso Plus offering, Metso can help copper industry customers improve their efficiency and reduce environmental impacts in both greenfield and brownfield projects.

Discover more about Metso’s offering to the copper processing industry on its website.