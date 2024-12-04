Metso solution optimises copper cathode production

Image: Minakryn Ruslan/stock.adobe.com

Metso has introduced its new integrated copper electrowinning (CuEW) plant, designed to ensure safety and operational sustainability for producing high-purity copper cathodes.

The pre-engineered layout is designed to be flexible and scalable across a range of different capacities.

“The integrated copper electrowinning plant produces high-purity cathodes and offers proven reliability and availability by leveraging modern, proven technology,” Metso senior product manager, hydrometallurgy Lauri Palmu said.

“Its advanced digital and automation solutions and the acid mist capture system enable production optimisation in a safe manner while minimising environmental impact.

“When the CuEW plant is integrated with Metso SX plants, high quality and production can be ensured.”

Electrowinning is a process that recovers metals from concentrated solutions by applying electricity across electrodes immersed in a concentrated electrolyte solution. It’s used to recover base metals such as copper, zinc, nickel, and cobalt.

Metso’s CuEW plant is specifically engineered for seamless integration with solvent extraction technology and electrowinning equipment.

The plant features an optimised and compact layout, promoting efficient space utilisation, and safety is enhanced through fully automated Outotec tankhouse products that forms the plant’s core components.

Metso’s proprietary DoubleContact busbar system reduces energy consumption and minimises operating and maintenance costs.

Additionally, seamless machine integration minimises the need for cathode replacement, which further streamlines operations and increases performance.

Metso’s CuEW plant is positioned as a one-stop solution, with the company offering all proprietary and key equipment required for seamless plant operation.