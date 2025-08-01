Metso secures order for Australia’s first portable HPGR circuit

Image: Metso

A major gold operation in Western Australia has awarded Metso an order to supply a first-of-its-kind portable crushing and grinding circuit based on its high-pressure grinding roll (HPGR) technology.

The order, which was placed in the third quarter of 2025, is the first deployment of a portable HPGR circuit in Australia.

“The objective is to increase stockpile volumes at improved quality that de-risks mill runtime and improves reclaim rates with a portable solution that integrates into the existing crushing and grinding circuit,” Metso Asia Pacific minerals sales vice president Kai Rönnberg said.

“The Metso solution is fed by diverting a partial stream from the oversize of the existing HPGR closing screen, crushing it finer, and stockpiling the final product.

“Benefits include reducing the circulating load, removing multiple material rehandling steps and increasing production rates during operation.”

Rönnberg added that the energy-efficient portable circuit is cost-efficient to install and will be operational in 12 months.

The circuit comprises a portable NW800HRC HPGR with flanged and studded rolls, a portable Nordwheeler NW200HPS cone crusher paired with a skid-mounted screen for efficient classification and interlinked portable conveyors to maintain a smooth material flow.

The entire setup is designed to plug directly into the existing operation with minimal disruption.

Metso vice president HPGR and dry grinding Bjorn Nielsen said Metso is the only original equipment manufacturer with an installed base of portable HPGRs, such as the HRC 800, which is purpose-built for challenging aggregate feed materials and hard-rock mining.

“In addition, the flanged roll HPGR technology pioneered by Metso optimises energy consumption and minimises circulating load due to its superior grinding action,” Nielsen said.

“This allowed us to offer a right-sized solution that meets the customer’s technical needs.

“Implementing portable HPGR technology in the thriving gold processing industry is a major development, enabling miners to flexibly increase their capacity with a short delivery and commissioning time.”