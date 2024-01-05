Metso receives large crushing stations order

Metso's FIT crushing station. Image: Metso.

Metso is set to supply three FIT crushing stations to an iron ore mine in Brazil and one to a gold plant in Canada, with the four FIT crushing stations being valued at about €20 million ($32.6 million).

Metso’s FIT crushing stations first launched in 2020, and 24 of them have been sold around the world for applications such as gold, iron ore, graphite, lithium, and copper to slag.

The FIT crushing station focuses on flexibility and speed for quick installation with other stations including primary gyratory, jaw, cone crushers, screening and recrushing. Modular FIT conveyors and ore sorting modules can also be added to the station.

“We have been thrilled to see the customer interest in the modular FIT station,” Metso vice president of crushing and conveying systems Erwin Huber said.

“The flexible solution enables us to deliver the plants with a short lead and installation time. When comparing the FIT station to similar crushing and screening plants in mining, we have seen a more than 30 per cent reduction in implementation time.”

The FIT stations have been designed to deliver high levels of productivity and efficiency while catering to specific mining environments.

“The capacities range from 200 to 4000 tonnes per hour and all can be used in unique applications with multiple equipment configurations, and the combination of equipment modules can accommodate any kind of mining application,” Metso product manager Daniel Nagano said.

Metso also recently signed a five-year life cycle services agreement with a major US mining company and an €80 million ($130.5 million) deal with Indian ferromanganese producer Ferro Alloys Corporation.

