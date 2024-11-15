Metso makes a Positive change

Image: 3rdtimeluckystudio/shutterstock.com

Metso’s Planet Positive offering will be renamed to Metso Plus, building on the company’s expertise in tackling sustainability challenges.

Planet Positive was launched in 2021 and to date has over 100 products in its sustainable product portfolio.

The new name and logo change to Metso Plus emphasises the company’s focus on supporting its customers with their key sustainability challenges.

“Our focus is on driving the development of more sustainable solutions together with our customers,” Metso sustainability head Marius Verwoerd said. “We believe that we can enable the biggest positive change by supporting them in their sustainability ambitions while driving the industry towards more sustainable practices.”

Metso Plus will build on the expertise and reliability synonymous with the Metso and Planet Positive name. The offer marks Metso’s commitment to going beyond for its customers.

The Metso Plus equipment, parts and expert services portfolio has been designed to deliver more performance where its needed most. The products provide added benefits to customers in the form of helping to cut CO2 emissions, reducing pollution and increase safety and productivity.

“Metso Plus represents our commitment to go beyond and exceed expectations by continuously enhancing our technologies and providing additional sustainability benefits for both our customers and the environment,” Metso said.

“Our Metso Plus portfolio already includes over 100 products, and we aim to keep expanding and improving this offering to have a Metso Plus product for every part of our customers’ value chain.”

