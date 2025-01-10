Metso maintains position as trusted mining partner

Image: Metso

Metso has strengthened its role as a trusted partner for mining and aggregates clients, signing more than 100 new life cycle services (LCS) agreements in 2024.

The contracts cater to global and regional mining companies, as well as large quarries and aggregate contractors, providing customised performance-based solutions.

“In addition to newly signed contracts, we achieved progress in transforming our contract portfolio mix with the addition of more performance-based agreements,” Metso integrated service solutions senior vice president Miika Tirkkonen said.

“In 2024, Metso reached over 40 per cent growth in performance-based contracts, which include mutually agreed targets with customers and commercial models that foster win-win partnerships.

“Having Metso’s field service experts work alongside the customer’s personnel on-site also enhances their skills and promotes safer working methods.”

The newly secured LCS agreements form part of Metso’s extensive global portfolio of more than 550 long-term partnerships, with an average duration of three years.

While specific financial details of the deals weren’t disclosed, most of the agreements were booked in Metso’s minerals segment, with the remainder in the aggregates segment.

Metso’s life cycle services cover a range of aftermarket offerings, from spare parts and advanced maintenance to remote monitoring and other expert services.

These contracts help customers boost reliability, improve safety standards, enhance production efficiency, and optimise costs.

“Life cycle services agreements enable customers to achieve their targets through tailored solutions and on-site technical expertise,” Metso said in its statement.

The company has offered LCS agreements for over 15 years, using its global presence and local operations to deliver timely support.

This approach, combined with the expertise of its field service teams, ensures Metso meets customer demands while promoting safer, more efficient operations.

Metso’s commitment to strengthening customer relationships was evident in 2024, as demand for performance-based contracts with built-in field service expertise continued to grow.