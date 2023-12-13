Metso locks in millions for new equipment

Mining technology manufacturer Metso has struck two major supply deals in the US and Chile.

Minera Arqueros S.A. has awarded Metso a $EUR10 million ($16.4 million) order to deliver key equipment to its greenfield copper sulphide concentrator plant project in Coquimbo, Chile.

“Minera Arqueros partnered with Metso already in the early stages of the project,” Metso flotation vice president Antti Rinne said.

“We conducted test work for the flotation technology in our research and development centre in Pori, Finland, and supported Arqueros in the flowsheet design for the plant.

“We have had continuous cooperation since the start of the project, and we look forward to continuing to work with Arqueros.”

Metso will deliver equipment to support operations from crushing to flotation such as feeders and vibrating screens, primary, secondary and tertiary crushers, a ball mill, as well as several TankCell and ColumnCell flotation cells.

The grinding mill and TankCell flotation cells are part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering, thanks to their energy and water efficiency.

Metso has also received several orders for the supply of HRC Series high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR) replacement tires in the US.

The company is set to supply replacement tires with studs and another order for a spare reducer for a Metso HRC 3000 totalling $EUR12 million ($19.7 million).

“Our HPGR services business is experiencing significant growth, underscored by the reception of several orders,” Metso stirred mills and HPGR services vice president Rodrigo Rizzoli said.

“This milestone not only marks our growing success but also highlights the fact that customers trust Metso’s spare parts to ensure equipment performance and reliability.

“Our customers will benefit from the proven technology optimising their operations and simultaneously eliminating potential grinding challenges for long-term sustainability.”

