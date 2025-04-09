Metso launches Nordberg HP450e cone crusher

Image: Metso

Metso has announced an expansion of its Nordberg HPe crusher series designed as an environmentally friendly solution with enhanced performance and efficiency.

The new Nordberg HP450e cone crusher provides a comprehensive, scalable and energy-efficient option for high-performance crushing in aggregates and mining applications.

Some Nordberg HP450e cone crusher highlights include more efficient chambers, serviceability improvements, 10 per cent more head motion, 13 per cent more power, 20 per cent more force, and a feed cone lifting tool.

“With the latest addition of the Nordberg HPe crusher series, we are able to offer customers the ideal balance of power and efficiency for their specific crushing needs,” Ilkka Somero, HP cones manager of Metso’s aggregates division, said.

“The HP450e, as a mid-range unit, is designed for customers who require reliable, high-capacity crushing without excessive energy consumption.

“With this unit, we have further improved its application flexibility so that customers get the maximum production and yield of wanted end products.”

The HPe crusher series was initially introduced in 2023. Since then, it has rapidly expanded to six models ranging in size and process stages, from secondary to tertiary and quaternary crushing.

The HPe series is drawn from Metso’s industry-leading Nordberg HP cone crusher technology, which has enjoyed strong uptake in an era where efficiency, safety and sustainability are at the forefront of crushing operations.

Existing HP customers can refrofit their system with HPe technology, including no-backing liners that reduce maintenance downtime, a redesigned split nut for improved safety and easier maintenance, and a crusher head spin brake that extends liner life.

