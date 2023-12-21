Metso lands major South Korean deal

Image: Adobe Stock/ASDF

Metso has signed a distribution agreement with Future Tech Service (FTS) in a bid to strengthen its Asia Pacific distributor network.

A new distribution partner in South Korea, FTS aims to cover the machine equipment, parts, and services market.

The agreement enables FTS to deliver the Metso crushing equipment and services exclusively in South Korea.

“In taking our Korean business to an exciting new direction, we are especially pleased to be teaming up with the FTS team,” Metso Asia Pacific aggregates distribution management vice president Shaun Fanning said.

“Customers can expect a high degree of attention and service from FTS, backed up by Metso’s global strength.”

FTS president Shim Sang Cheol also welcomed the partnership.

“We have known about the high performance and reliability of Metso’s products for a long time,” he said.

“The FTS team will further enhance the trust and reputation that Metso has built over a long period of time in the Korean market and become a reliable business partner within the customer base.”

Metso has hit a series of expansion milestones in recent months, growing its footprint across the globe.

The company has recently progressed operations not just in Australia but also the US, India, Germany, Finland, and Chile.

