Metso increases grinding efficiency

Metso has launched the HPGRSense solution to optimise grinding efficiency through the accurate monitoring of its HRCe high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR).

HPGRSense is a stand-alone system that provides continuous simultaneous monitoring of the rolls, removing the need to pause the process for inspections.

HPGRSense operators receive frequent reporting on the roll surface condition. The scanning device uses several sensors to inspect the roll surface, and detect anomalies and wear, predicting service life and maximising efficiency of spare stock holding.

The scan report provides operators with a three-dimensional view of the rolls’ condition, allowing them to deliver optimal productivity, grinding and energy efficiency of their HPGR.

Having this maximum visibility will also enable stronger decision-making around maintenance of the HPGR.

“HPGRSense is transforming roll inspection and wear measurement on HPGR rolls while avoiding the limitations of existing laser-based solutions,” Metso HRC director Stefan Sakendorf said.

“HPGRSense safely and remotely gives operators full visibility to the rolls’ condition during operation, thereby increasing their understanding of the rolls’ state. The scanning device uses an array of sensors to inspect the roll surface and, in combination with advanced analytics, to detect anomalies and measure wear.

“This empowers operators to respond quickly to roll damage, predict service life and maximise efficiency of spare stock holding. With this greater understanding, operators can maintain maximum productivity of their HRCe.”

The launch of HPGRSense comes after Metso launched its HRC HPGR for comminution circuits in mineral processing plants in 2014.

The HRCe HPGR range falls under the Metso Plus portfolio, which is considered to be more energy- or water-efficient than the industry benchmark.

