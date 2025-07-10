Metso expands into South Asia

Image: Metso

Metso has announced a new distribution agreement with Greaves Pakistan, strengthening its presence in South Asia.

The agreement expands the company’s support to its crushing and screening solutions across Pakistan’s growing aggregates industry.

Under the partnership, Greaves Pakistan will distribute Metso’s equipment, parts and services throughout the country, bringing premium solutions closer to local customers.

“We are very pleased to partner with Greaves Pakistan to bring Metso’s solutions closer to customers in a market where we’ve had limited presence,” Metso capital distributor manager Yoann Mercier said.

“The agreement enhances our ability to serve the aggregates industry in Pakistan by providing local access to technical support, spare and wear parts, and having a point of contact as close as possible to their operations.”

Pakistan’s infrastructure and construction sectors are experiencing rapid development, fuelling demand for reliable, high-efficiency crushing and screening technologies.

The new agreement aims to meet this demand by leveraging Greaves’ extensive market reach and service capabilities.

“With Greaves’ strong market presence and service capabilities, we can better support customers across the construction, quarrying, and recycling sectors with tailored solutions,” Mercier said.

Greaves Pakistan is a leading engineering solutions provider with a wide service network and deep industry connections, sees the partnership as a natural extension of its capabilities.

“Customers will benefit from localised support, availability of genuine spare and wear parts, expert field services and reduced equipment downtime, all enabled through Greaves’ established service network and technical expertise,” Greaves Pakistan general manager Hilal Faridi said.

“This partnership marks a strategic step forward in delivering premium crushing and screening solutions to Pakistan’s industrial sector.

“It reinforces Greaves’ leadership as a trusted technology integrator and brings Metso’s world-class solutions closer to the customer.”