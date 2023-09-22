Metso expands into Finland

Metso has announced an expansion of its process piloting capabilities in Finland to keep up with the needs of the battery industry.

This expansion has involved Metso modernising its pilot facility at the Metso Research Centre in Pori, Finland, with expanded capabilities for lithium hydroxide and other battery chemicals process testing.

Metso has also opened a battery materials precursor pilot plant as part of the expansion, which is now available for customer trials.

“Pilot run requests for battery minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt have increased significantly during the last three years,” Metso director for hydrometallurgical research and development Janne Karonen said.

“Currently, we are working on several battery black mass recycling and precursor projects and have several lithium and other battery chemicals project pilots on our laboratory schedule.”

Metso said the pilot facility expansion complements its front-running piloting capabilities for minerals processing and metals refining, as well as enables minerals and battery industry customers to have end-to-end testing and having its piloting services and technology and equipment deliveries come from one supplier.

The Finland expansion ties into Metso’s 20 year experience in developing sustainable hard rock lithium soda leaching technologies.

The engineering company announced earlier in the week the opening of new manufacturing facilities in Alwar, India.