Metso expands Arizona footprint

Metso has revealed plans to expand its service centre located in Mesa, Arizona.

The expansion will increase the centre’s repair shop area by nearly 60 per cent, as well as add new high-capacity cranes, computer numerical control machines, welding, and assembly stations.

Metso said this will increase the capacity and capability to perform heavy equipment repairs and service a wider range of equipment that includes crushing, screening, grinding, high pressure grinding rolls, filtration, flotation, and pumps

“We are proud to be able to further demonstrate our dedication to customer success, supporting the production of critical minerals,” Metso north and central America president Giuseppe Campanelli said.

“This investment will provide great benefit to the southwest US and beyond, with comprehensive and reliable services. Our expanded facilities in Mesa will allow access to unmatched OEM-quality repairs and refurbishments, and the new advanced Metso training centre will help ensure that the next generation of miners are well-equipped.”

This is the second expansion the Mesa service centre has seen since its opening in 2015.

Within the Mesa service centre, a training centre will also be built to support mining professionals advance their technical knowledge. The training centre will include simulators, digital training assets, and practical learning areas.

The Mesa expansions’ total investment is valued at about €EUR14 million ($23.5 million), and it is expected for them to be ready by the first half of 2025.

Metso is currently constructing a service centre in Karratha, Western Australia, which is expected to open in March 2024.

