Metso boosts copper purity with new tech

Image: Minakryn Ruslan/stock.adobe.com

Metso has introduced significant upgrades to its copper electrorefining technology, supporting the efficient production of high-purity copper cathodes for global markets.

With more than 80 per cent of the world’s copper currently refined through electrorefining, the technology plays a vital role in delivering the high-purity metal needed for renewable energy, electronics, telecommunications and clean water infrastructure.

Metso’s updated offering integrates equipment, modular layouts and tailored purification solutions into a seamless copper electrorefining process.

The result is a reliable, cost-effective pathway to London Metal Exchange (LME) grade A copper cathodes.

According to Metso copper electrorefinery technology manager Noora Aro-Koivisto, the technology is designed to deliver consistent plant-wide performance with minimal operational risk.

“Metso’s improved electrorefining technology enables seamless material flow,” Aro-Koivisto said.

“We offer not just individual machines but also modular electrorefinery layouts and customer-specific optimised solution purification processes.

“For our customers, an integrated copper electrorefining process – from anodes to cathodes – ensures high-purity cathodes and safe, reliable operation throughout the plant’s lifecycle.”

Machine integration, digital solutions and Metso’s service support combine to reduce total cost of ownership and lower cathode replacement expenses.

The technology is designed for both new builds and upgrades to existing operations.

Metso’s electrorefining offering features proprietary equipment such as Outotec tankhouse material handling machinery and OKTOP process units, backed by advanced monitoring, control systems and its global service network.

By leveraging decades of metallurgical expertise and automation, Metso continues to lead the charge towards cleaner, more efficient copper production.

