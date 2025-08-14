Metso boosts Chile capacity to meet mining demands

Image: Metso

Metso has completed a major expansion of its service centre in Antofagasta, Chile to meet the needs of the country’s demanding mining sector.

The project adds 1200m² of operational space, increasing total technical workspace to 4800m², and is strategically located in the La Negra industrial district, close to many of northern Chile’s largest mines. The facility has seen its technical agreements triple in recent years, cementing its role as a key partner for mining companies.

“Our service centre in Antofagasta, which has been operational since 2013, has become a benchmark in technical support for large-scale mining in northern Chile,” Metso South America vice president – service project delivery Leonardo Osorio said.

“The expansion enables us to work on multiple critical pieces of equipment, reduce lead times and improve availability for our customers.

“The investment, which was announced in 2023, is a testament to our commitment to staying close to our customers and providing concrete solutions to address the mining industry’s needs.”

The upgrade introduces new infrastructure and advanced technology to handle large-scale equipment more efficiently, safely, and reliably.

The facility can now service HRC and high-pressure grinding roll (HPGR) units, Vertimill grinding technology, HIG mills, as well as beneficiation and dewatering technologies, including filter plate pack services. Additional capabilities cover crushers, grinding mills, screens, and car dumpers.

Metso has also installed an overhead crane with a lifting capacity of up to 140 tonnes and a high-precision vertical lathe capable of handling parts of up to 5m in diameter.

Together, they reduce the need to transport equipment off-site, cutting turnaround times and supporting local operations.

The service centre offers reconditioning, repair, assembly, and parts manufacturing to strict OEM standards. Its emphasis on quality and safety has achieved milestones such as completing 100 screen repairs with zero accidents.

Metso operates more than 140 service locations worldwide, supported by over 3700 field services professionals.

Its global network provides installation, commissioning, inspection, and maintenance services to mining customers across six continents.