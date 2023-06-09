Metso, Blackstone join forces for processing plant

Metso will become the technology supplier of Blackstone’s pCAM (precursor cathode active material) processing plant in Vietnam.

The contract will see Metso conduct independent test work to validate the nickel and cobalt sulphates that will be generated during the pilot program at the plant.

“Metso brings a legacy of innovation and success from the mineral processing industry to the battery industry, (and) joining them on this journey is certainly exciting,” Blackstone managing director Scott Williamson said.

“Blackstone intends to leverage off Metso’s engineering services and know-how into the pCAM facility design, thus de-risking the project and confirming Blackstone’s intent to be a real player in the pCAM space.

“Securing another world leader to the Ta Khoa project is yet another jigsaw piece in the battery value chain puzzle. Blackstone continues to look forward to project success as it marches towards developing the greenest and most resilient nickel business in the world.”

Metso director, mineral sales, Asia-Pacific Rudi Rautenbach said Metso is pleased to be working in partnership with Blackstone.

“We are confident that our experience in nickel processing and battery metals technologies will contribute positively to the project,” Rautenbach said.

“Many of our offerings that are planned to be used in this project are selected from our range of Planet Positive products, which are demonstrably more energy or water efficient than the industry benchmark or Metso’s previous generation products in the market, to help our customers cut their CO2 emissions and/or to achieve other sustainability priorities.

“We believe these are all in line with Blackstone’s objectives towards developing the greenest and most resilient nickel business in the world.”