Metso appoints Allen as chief growth officer

Image: Metso

Metso has appointed Jonathan Allen as its new chief growth officer, effective May 1, 2026, as the company looks to strengthen its strategic growth agenda.

Allen will lead Metso’s Business Growth function, overseeing key areas including strategy, mergers and acquisitions, AI, data and analytics, sustainability, safety, quality, communications and public affairs, marketing and brand, and corporate procurement. He will join the Metso leadership team and report to president and chief executive officer Sami Takaluoma.

Allen succeeds Claudia Genin, who will depart the company by August 2026 as previously announced.

Having joined Metso in 2005, Allen most recently served as senior vice president of the grinding, bulk, pyro and smelting business line, and was part of the company’s services business area leadership team. Across his more than two decades with Metso, he has held a range of leadership roles in France and the United States.

Allen said he was looking forward to advancing the company’s strategy and supporting its long-term growth ambitions.

“Over the past two decades I have witnessed our company’s remarkable progress, and I look forward to collaborating across our global teams to drive our strategy further and ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional value for our customers and stakeholders,” he said.

Takaluoma said Allen’s experience and track record made him well suited to lead the Business Growth function.

“Jonathan’s extensive experience at Metso, a deep understanding of our industry and his proven leadership in business strategy execution and growth make him exceptionally well suited to lead our Business Growth function,” he said.

“I am confident that, under his guidance, we will continue to advance our ‘We go beyond.’ strategy and further strengthen Metso’s growth and success.”

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