Metso and Loesche unveil VRM dry grinding solution

Image: Metso

Metso has partnered with Loesche GmbH to introduce a new vertical roller mill (VRM) dry grinding technology aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability in minerals processing.

The exclusive partnership combines Metso’s expertise in end-to-end minerals processing solutions with Loesche’s established VRM technology to deliver an alternative approach to comminution – one of the most energy-intensive stages of mining operations.

The companies said the Metso Loesche VRM dry grinding technology could significantly reduce energy consumption while simplifying processing flowsheets and lowering operating costs.

“We are truly excited about the collaboration with Loesche,” Metso vice president HPGR and dry grinding Bjorn Nielsen said.

“The launch of the Metso Loesche VRM dry grinding technology sets a new benchmark in sustainable comminution, delivering clear sustainability and efficiency gains to the mining industry.

“It significantly reduces energy consumption in one of the industry’s most power-intensive steps and lowers operating costs through simplified flowsheets and reduced wear part consumption.”

Nielsen said the technology can also produce a steeper and more consistent particle size distribution while limiting oxidation of sulphide mineral particles, which can improve downstream beneficiation performance.

The system is designed to replace conventional comminution equipment in certain applications, including high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR), horizontal mills used in primary and secondary grinding, and tertiary stirred mill circuits.

Metso said the technology could support simplified process flowsheets while enabling greater mineral liberation and improved downstream processing efficiency.

The new grinding solution also enables the integration of emerging flowsheet designs such as coarse particle flotation, magnetic separation and other coarse beneficiation technologies.

These approaches have the potential to reduce water consumption in processing plants, particularly where fully dry processing circuits are feasible.

Loesche managing director Australia and global head of mining applications Stefan Baaken said the partnership would allow the technology to be deployed more broadly across the mining sector.

“Together with Metso, we are uniquely positioned to deliver significant value to the mining industry and support the shift towards more resource-efficient operations,” Baaken said.

“VRM technology already has a proven track record with more than 2,400 references in cement and other industry applications worldwide, and we are excited to see it taken into use also in minerals processing, where it can provide substantial benefits.”

The Metso Loesche VRM system incorporates advanced wear materials designed to handle the demanding conditions typical of minerals processing operations.

Advanced process control systems are also integrated into the technology to optimise mill performance, enable rapid start and stop functions, and support efficient ramp-up during operations.

Metso said the VRM grinding technology forms part of its Metso Plus offering and will be exclusively available through the company for a range of minerals processing applications.