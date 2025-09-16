Metso acquires Q&R Industrial Hoses to expand slurry handling portfolio

Image: Metso

Metso has acquired Q&R Industrial Hoses, a privately owned Australian company specialising in the manufacture of pinch valve sleeves, rubber hoses, and other rubber products and linings.

Metso said the acquisition marks another step in its commitment to delivering comprehensive, end-to-end slurry handling solutions and services.

“We have had a long relationship with Q&R, which has served Metso as a critical rubber parts manufacturing partner,” said Metso director of valves and hoses, Christian Trulsson.

“By bringing slurry hoses and pinch valve sleeve manufacturing in-house, we will enhance our product range and improve customer service capability throughout the value chain. We can now offer even more robust and reliable slurry handling solutions tailored to the needs of the mining and minerals sectors.”

Q&R Industrial Hoses owner and general manager Brett Robinson said joining Metso marked an exciting new chapter for the company.

“Our expertise in specialty swivel hoses will complement Metso’s slurry handling solutions. We are delighted to become part of the Metso family and look forward to working together to deliver innovative, customer-focused solutions to the mining and minerals sectors,” Robinson said.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. The transaction value has not been disclosed but is said to have no material impact on Metso’s financials.

Following its 2024 acquisition of valve and process control specialist Jindex Pty Ltd., the addition of Q&R Industrial Hoses further strengthens Metso’s slurry handling portfolio.

Metso provides complete slurry handling solutions, including equipment, parts, optimisation, and maintenance services. Its product range includes slurry pumps, pipes, hoses, valves, and hydrocyclones.

In recent years, Metso has globalised its slurry hose supply chain and established an extensive manufacturing and service centre network close to key mining markets.

AIMEX 2025 kicks off next week in Adelaide. Register for the free event here.