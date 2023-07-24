Metso acquires Australian bulk material handling company

Metso will strengthen its bulk material handling service capabilities through its recent acquisition of Brouwer Engineering.

Brouwer Engineering is a privately owned Western Australian company that specialises in automation, control systems and electrical solutions for bulk material handling.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Metso’s bulk material handling services business in Australia, with potential to expand these capabilities globally.

Metso president of services business area Sami Takaluoma said the acquisition of Brouwer Engineering is an important step toward Metso strengthening its automation and control capabilities.

“Brouwer’s expertise complements Metso’s capabilities in large mechanical upgrade projects,” Takaluoma said.

“Together, we will offer comprehensive service packages for bulk material handling equipment upgrades and ensure fast commissioning.

“We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Metso, and we look forward to starting a journey of collaboration to become our industry’s preferred services provider.”

Brouwer Engineering managing director Hu Sciberras reacted to the acquisition.

“We are excited about the acquisition and the opportunities it will bring. The acquisition is a great opportunity for our employees to leverage their technical expertise and as a part of Metso, our offering can be scaled up globally,” Sciberras said.

The acquisition is expected to be closed in August 2023. Both parties have agreed to not disclose the transaction value.

Recently, Metso was awarded a contract to deliver ancillary equipment to Albemarle’s calcining and acid roasting facilities at the Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant.

Additionally, Albemarle took full ownership of the Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing facility last week.