METS Ignited leads mineral research

The latest workshop from METS Ignited aimed to shine a light on Australia’s world-leading minerals research.

METS Ignited is an industry-led, government-funded growth centre for the mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector.

The latest research capability workshop was hosted by the Newcastle Institute for Energy and Resources (NIER) in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales, one of Australia’s most critical sites for mineral production.

According to NIER executive director Professor Alan Broadfoot, the institute is designed to facilitate multidisciplinary problem-solving and access to large-scale specialised research infrastructure to help realise market-ready solutions.

“As the vital link between academia and industry, NIER activates collaboration and collective capacity to underpin research translation,” Broadfoot said.

METS Ignited chief executive officer Adrian Beer underlined the importance of institutes like NIER and other research organisations in delivering the innovation required for a clean energy transition.

“The capability of Australian researchers to deliver impact for our local economy is impressive,” Beer said.

“I’m continually amazed by the research undertaken right here in our own backyard. We have the benefit of decades of sustained investment by industry in our local research, creating world-leading outcomes.”

The workshop was led by METS Ignited national leader for skills and innovation Kylah Morrison, who has experience working with multiple Australian research organisations to uncover innovation.

“This workshop was a fantastic demonstration of collaboratively identifying research that has the potential to enter the market,” Morrison said.

NIER researchers collaborate with industry partners in an effort to solve some of the most important resource challenges facing the world. Their work strives to improve environmental, social and economic outcomes across the critical sectors of energy, resources, food and water.