Metallium Limited has appointed Tim Cooper as chief financial officer, as the company advances its commercial strategy and US-focused technology deployment.

Cooper brings more than two decades of experience across corporate and project finance, financial management and commercial leadership. His career includes senior roles at Strike Energy, Fortescue, Quadrant Energy and Advanced Personnel Management, where he contributed to major capital projects and corporate growth programs.

“Tim’s appointment significantly strengthens Metallium’s executive team at an exciting stage of the company’s growth,” Metallium managing director and chief executive officer Michael Walshe said.

“His extensive experience in project development, corporate finance and capital-intensive businesses will be invaluable as we advance the commercial deployment of our Flash Joule Heating technology platform in the United States, execute on our growth strategy and continue engaging with both Australian and US capital markets.”

Cooper is a Certified Practicing Accountant with CPA Australia and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Accounting and Marketing from the University of Western Australia.

“Metallium is addressing a significant opportunity in the recovery and supply of critical metals,” Cooper said. “I am delighted to be joining the company as it moves into its next phase of commercial execution and look forward to contributing to the development of a disciplined, scalable finance platform to support that growth.

“This is an exceptional opportunity at such an important time, particularly for US domestic supply.”

Cooper will commence in the role on October 1, 2026, replacing outgoing chief financial officer Stuart Fraser, who stepped down effective June 30, 2026. Metallium acknowledged Fraser’s contribution to the business.

In the interim period, the group financial controller will oversee financial operations under board supervision to ensure continuity and governance.