Meet the new B-Air compressor

The Atlas Copco B-Air 185-12 is a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind, battery-powered mobile screw compressor.

Designed for sustainable operations, it offers zero local emissions and significantly reduced noise levels, making it ideal for urban, indoor and environmentally sensitive applications.

Equipped with a 57kWh battery and a highly efficient variable speed drive permanent magnet motor, the B-Air 185-12 can operate for a full work shift on a single charge and is up to 70 per cent more energy-efficient than traditional diesel units.

It features PACE (pressure adjusted through cognitive electronics) technology, allowing electronic pressure regulation from 72–175 pounds per square inch (psi) and free air delivery up to 5.3m³ per minute, adapting to various tasks like powering hand tools, sandblasting, or cable blowing with a single machine.

Its robust, liquid-cooled design is designed to ensure durability and extended service intervals, contributing to lower operating costs and increased uptime in diverse and challenging environments.

