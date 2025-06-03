Meet the 2025 Women in Industry Awards finalists

Image: Prime Creative Media

We are thrilled to unveil the outstanding finalists for the 2025 Women in Industry Awards.

These inspiring women have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact across their fields. From engineering and manufacturing to mining, logistics, and beyond, this year’s finalists represent the very best of what’s possible when talent, tenacity, and passion meet.

Join us in celebrating the women who are shaping the future of industry.

The 2025 finalists:

Excellence in Engineering

Stacey Daniel, Board Presence

Dr Nisa Salim, Smart Materials Lab

Ruirui Qiao, The University of Queensland

Cassandra Hodges, Inland Rail

Yvette Griggs, Alstom

Excellence in Manufacturing

​ Kate Baker, Visy

Pamela Jabbour, Total Image Group

Zhixin Liu, JA solar Technology

Melanie Flintoft, Silver Fleece

Naomi Elliott, Concept Labs

Excellence in Energy

Rachel Cain, Consolidated Power Projects

Laura Caspari, ENGIE ANZ

Suzanne Shipp, APA Group

Erin van Maanen, Hydro Tasmania

Zoe Devos, Ampol

Excellence in Construction

Kate Blizzard, TasWater

Jo Farrell, Kane Construction

Sharon Pearce, The Crane Industry Council of Australia

Charlotte Maker, Central Coast Council

Isolde Piet, Suburban Connect

Excellence in Transport

Kirryn Crossman, SMEC

Sally-Ann Eather, Transport Women Australia Limited

Sue Tomic, Chain Consulting Services

Kelly Crossley, Transitrainer WA

Alex Payne-Billard, Atkins Realis

Excellence in Mining

Amanda Mitchell, Outliers Mining Solutions

Brooke Adamson, Newmont

Becky May Felstead, Strong Minds, Strong Mines

Leanne Brock, AMETS

Lisa Gibbons, Southern Cross Gold Consolidated

Mentor of the Year

Tracy Adams, Fulton Hogan

Tash Fee, Clough

Gretchen Gagel, Women Thriving in Construction: A Global Institute

Louise Azzopardi, TRANSPORT WOMEN AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Lindsey Brown, GHD

Rising Star Award

Natalie Chandra, Epic Environmental

Aiyana Roberts, Alstom

Jennifer Clements, Consultex

Teigan Baker, Busways

Olivia Salamone, Knox City Council

Business Development Success Award

Tammy O’Connor, KingKira Group

Abby Crawford, Australian Power Equipment

Rebecca Manley, Stanwell Asset Maintenance Company

Jodie Dean, The Landscape Association

Georgia O’Connor, Marvel Engineers

Safety Advocacy Award

Joanne Edwards, Busways

Samantha Novak, NW People Group

Pip O’Donnell, Essential Energy

Mandeep Singh, Ego Pharmaceuticals

Yameena Cossins, Optiscan

Industry Advocacy Award

Eileen Breen, NTEX

Karlie Zec, Tiny Tins

Cherie Ellis, Fulton Hogan

Lauren Goodheart, Cleanaway Waste Management

Stefanie Nutt, M7-M12 Integration project

Please join us on June 19 at The Carousel, Melbourne to find out who will be crowned Woman of the Year at the Awards Gala. Buy tickets here.

Thank you to our sponsors, judges, and everyone who continues to support the recognition of women driving progress in Australian industry.

