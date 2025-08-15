Meet Orbit Pumps’ VIGA pumping range

Orbit pumps are known to be unbreakable. Image: Southern Pumping

Southern Pumping has partnered with Orbit Pumps to launch the new VIGA range, bringing a compact and efficient helical rotor pump solution to the mining industry.

In an effort to bolster Australia’s pumping industry, Southern Pumping has teamed up with Franklin Electric’s Orbit Pumps to launch the VIGA range.

VIGA is an advanced helical rotor pump designed to reduce downtime, cut energy consumption and thrive in some of the toughest mining environments.

Backed by decades of engineering experience, the partnership gives Orbit a powerful national presence while bolstering Southern Pumping’s growing turnkey solutions portfolio.

For the mining industry, it’s a timely development that promises performance and rapid support.

“We’re excited and welcome the opportunity to partner with Franklin Electric on Orbit Pumps and the new VIGA range,” Southern Pumping director Michael Wallace told Australian Mining.

“We’re well positioned to represent this product Australia-wide, given our knowledge of the industry, the requirements of clients, and our history with the Orbit brand.”

Having worked with Orbit products for more than 30 years, Wallace said the new VIGA pump – just launched in Australia – is not just an upgrade but a reimagining of what’s possible in the progressive cavity space.

The VIGA range is designed for space-constrained sites and fluids with abrasive content or viscosity, making it well suited to mining applications such as dewatering and slurry handling.

“The VIGA design is revolutionary,” Wallace said. “They’ve come up with a way of manufacturing the rotor and engineering the pitch to produce a smaller footprint pump that delivers more flow with less power.”

VIGA offers up to 60 per cent more flow per revolution and lower starting torque, enabling the use of smaller motors and reducing overall energy costs.

The compact design also means faster maintenance, thanks to pre-assembled rotating elements that allow for swift changeovers and minimal downtime. This is crucial in mining environments, where even small delays can carry significant operational costs.

Efficiency, economy and reliability are at the forefront of the VIGA pump’s design, supported by enhanced leak prevention, wear resistance and the ability to handle viscous and abrasive fluids.

“The wearing parts can be removed and refitted faster than other pumps,” Wallace said. “All of this represents a highly engineered helical rotor pump that’s virtually unbreakable but relatively simple to service.”

Southern Pumping has designated teams that are specifically focused on the mining sector, and they are already working with sites to deliver tailored solutions.

“We’re offering a full range of pump and water-related products, including other rotating equipment,” Wallace said. “The Orbit VIGA pump fits perfectly within this framework.”

Leveraging an existing national service network of in-house fabrication and maintenance facilities, Southern Pumping is well positioned to support clients from selection, supply and commissioning through to long-term service, even in Australia’s most remote mining regions.

“In another division of our business, we already supply to some of the most remote locations in the country,” Wallace said. “We’ll be leveraging that network to ensure we can get spares and support to where it’s needed at a faster pace.”

The partnership also help to ensure that Australian operations will benefit from warehoused pumps and components, emergency replacement stock and local expertise backed by Orbit’s global engineering history.

“Orbit and Southern Pumping share a vision: resilient infrastructure, smarter engineering and support you can count on,” Wallace said.

Combining Orbit Pumps’ global reach and manufacturing legacy with Southern Pumping’s local experience and agility makes the VIGA launch a significant milestone.

Franklin Electric industrial business unit manager Eduan Fourie said Southern Pumping was the ideal partner to bring Orbit’s next-generation technology to the Australian market.

“Southern Pumping’s deep technical knowledge, strong service culture, and national presence make them an ideal partner for Orbit Pumps,” Fourie said.

“Together, we’re delivering a new level of reliability and support for industries across Australia, ensuring critical pump systems run harder, longer and more efficiently.”

Wallace believes the VIGA range is arriving in Australia at the right time, offering a solution for sectors that require long-lasting, efficient and easily serviceable pumping systems.

“It’s a welcome release,” he said. “And we’re excited to bring this revolutionary product to customers that demand more from their pumps.”