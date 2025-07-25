Meet Komatsu’s first power agnostic diesel trolley truck

Image: Komatsu

Komatsu, in collaboration with Boliden, has launched field trials for its first diesel trolley haul truck from the new Power Agnostic (PA) series.

This marks a key step in decarbonising surface mining operations, with the Komatsu 930E PA truck now operating at Boliden’s Aitik copper mine in Gallivare, Sweden, one of Europe’s largest and most advanced open-pit operations.

The truck, first revealed at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, will undergo a 12-month on-site trial to validate its performance in real-world conditions.

Designed with flexibility and future-proofing in mind, the Power Agnostic 930E allows operators to start with a diesel configuration and transition to lower-emission alternatives such as battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell technology as these solutions become more commercially viable.

It also features diesel trolley assist functionality, which significantly cuts fuel consumption and emissions by drawing power from overhead lines on designated trolley routes.

“Integrating the Power Agnostic 930E into our fleet reflects Boliden’s ambition to be at the forefront of sustainable mining,” Boliden senior project manager Jonas Ranggard said.

“Partnering with Komatsu on this pilot helps us explore innovative solutions that align with our climate goals while continuing to deliver productivity and performance.

“We see great potential in this technology and look forward to where it can lead us next.”

Komatsu said the upcoming trial will enable the company and Boliden to gather detailed operational insights and learnings to advance haulage decarbonisation efforts further.

“This is more than just a technical achievement, it’s a meaningful step forward in our joint commitment towards zero-emission mining,” Komatsu Europe senior mining manager Jeroen De Roeck said.

“Our partnership with Boliden is a shining example of how collaboration can drive sustainable innovation in mining.”

The trial is part of Komatsu’s broader strategy to develop scalable, energy-flexible haulage systems that reduce environmental impact across global mining operations.