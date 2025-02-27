Meet Brightstar’s next underground gold mine

Image: phawat/stock.adobe.com

After securing all necessary permitting approvals, Brightstar Resources is working towards producing first ore from its Fish underground mine within its Laverton Hub in Western Australia.

Brightstar has received approval for Fish’s mining proposal and mine closure plan (MP/MCP) and the explosives permit, paving the way for production at the Jasper Hills gold project – which Fish is part of – to commence.

Fish’s underground portal will be developed and established in April and capital development to access the first level will take place in May, with fire ore scheduled in the June 2025 quarter.

Once produced, the first ore from Fish will be hauled to Genesis Minerals’ Laverton mill as per the ore purchase agreement announced earlier this year.

“Receiving final MP/MCP permitting approvals for the Fish underground is a pivotal moment for Brightstar,” Brightstar managing director Alex Rovira said.

“With these permits now in place, we are now fully focused on executing our development plan to bring our second underground mine rapidly and safely into production.”

Brightstar has installed an initial 48-room accommodation camp and ancillary infrastructure at Fish, with earthworks and pit access ramp remediation works also completed.

The installation of a workshop, communications tower, power station and offices is on schedule, while fleet mobilisation at Fish is progressing and key mining equipment has been secured. Recruitment of underground operators and technical staff is currently underway.

“Excitingly, upcoming exploration activities at Fish will target extensions to the current mineral resource envelope to support potential mine life extension through targeted (reverse circulation and diamond) drilling at depth,” Rovira said.

“The deepest drill intersection at Fish indicates that the high-grade mineralisation is still open at depth and represents upside to the current mine plan.”

Brightstar will initially target approximately 2.4 million tonnes at 1.84 grams per tonne of gold for 141,958 ounces mined over approximately 3.75 years.

With the Second Fortune underground mine already operating, Brightstar is expected to have Fish, Lord Byron and Cork Tree Well all operating by the fourth quarter of the 2026–27 financial year.

