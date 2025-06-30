Meet Alligator Energy’s new CEO

The Samphire uranium project in South Australia. Image: Alligator Energy

Andrea Marsland-Smith will officially join Alligator Energy as chief executive officer (CEO) on July 1, with current CEO Greg Hall to transition into a new part-time role.

Marsland-Smith first joined Alligator in February 2022 as chief operating officer, bringing over 25 years of experience in working in uranium in-situ recovery (ISR) exploration, development, and operations across Australia.

As Alligator’s CEO, Marsland-Smith will be responsible for overseeing all strategic, operational, and corporate areas of the company.

This includes the advancement of the Samphire and Big Lake uranium projects in South Australia, and Nabarlek North project in the Alligator River Uranium Province of the Northern Territory.

“It’s a privilege to lead a company with such a strong team to develop the Samphire uranium project toward production while progressing our exploration strategy across our other projects,” Marsland-Smith said.

“I again thank Greg for his leadership being a defining force in the evolution of Alligator over the last eight years and I am pleased Greg will continue to support me and the company in key areas in what is a pivotal time ahead for the Samphire project.”

Hall will remain with Alligator in a part-time capacity as executive director of marketing and investor relations. In this role, Hall will support the company in areas such as uranium marketing, investor relations, and corporate promotion.

“I again very much congratulate Andrea on this appointment, and know she is the right person to lead the company through its next growth phase and implementation of key milestones including Samphire mine approvals, final feasibility, development and production,” Hall said.

“Andrea’s uranium ISR exploration experience will also come to the fore as she leads the team undertaking the next discovery drilling at Big Lake Uranium.”

Alligator is currently chasing final approvals for conducting an in-situ field recovery trial (FRT) at Samphire, with the works approval licence for the construction of the FRT secured from the South Australian Environment Protection Australia.

To further strengthen its leadership team, Alligator is recruiting two new executive roles: approvals and sustainability general manager and operations general manager.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.