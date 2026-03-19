Meeka unlocks 800ktpa throughput at Murchison gold project

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Meeka Metals has commenced a processing plant upgrade at its Murchison gold project in Western Australia, targeting a lift in throughput to 800,000 tonnes per annum (ktpa) and a corresponding boost in gold production.

The upgrade centres on the installation of an ore sorting circuit ahead of the existing 600ktpa processing plant, a move designed to unlock an additional 200ktpa of capacity while maintaining steady unit costs.

Meeka managing director Tim Davidson said the initiative would materially enhance the project’s production profile.

“Ore sorting unlocks an additional 200,000 tonnes per annum of milling capacity and effectively doubles the head grade of Andy Well ore entering the plant, delivering a meaningful increase in annual gold production,” Davidson said.

“The test work results were excellent and gave us strong confidence in the ability to consistently separate the high-grade gold-bearing quartz from lower-grade material that will be stockpiled for later processing.

“We expect this high-return, quick-payback investment to be operational in the September 2026 quarter, providing additional processing capacity for ore from our open pits and our second underground mine at Turnberry, commencing in 2026.”

Ore sorting will initially be applied to underground ore from Andy Well, separating higher-grade material for immediate processing while diverting lower-grade ore to stockpiles for later treatment.

Test work undertaken at Steinert’s facility in Western Australia demonstrated the system could concentrate approximately 85 per cent of contained gold into around half of the rock mass, effectively doubling head grades.

The upgrade is being delivered at a capital cost of $6 million and is expected to be completed within six months, which the company said was significantly faster and more cost-effective than alternative expansion pathways such as upgrading crushing and grinding circuits or constructing a new processing plant.

Civil works are already underway, with equipment delivery and installation scheduled for the June 2026 quarter and commissioning targeted for the September quarter.

Beyond increasing throughput, the ore sorting circuit is expected to deliver several operational benefits, including reduced plant wear, lower tailings volumes per ounce produced, and improved processing efficiency through higher head grades.

The Murchison project, located 50km north of Meekatharra, hosts a 1.2-million-ounce resource at 3 grams per tonne gold and began production in July 2025.

With multiple ore sources feeding the plant, the operation has been constrained by milling capacity, a challenge the new sorting circuit aims to address.

Meeka said the upgrade would also support future growth, including the planned development of the Turnberry underground mine, as the company continues to assess longer-term expansion options across the broader Murchison asset.

Read more: How gold’s latest record reshapes the outlook for Australian miners

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