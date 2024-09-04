Meeka sets start date for Murchison

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

Meeka Metals has received final approval for its Murchison gold project in Western Australia, clearing the way for mining to start in early 2025.

All approvals required to develop Murchison are now in place, with Meeka now focused on constructing a 20km haul road between the processing plant and open pit mining area.

September will be a big month for Meeka as the company plans to relocate the 750 kilowatt ball mill equipment package, begin upgrades of the processing plant, and continue transporting and installing the camp and associated infrastructure.

Meeka managing director Tim Davidson said the company is thrilled with the progress.

“It is a major milestone to receive final approval and we can now move forward with full development of our high-grade Murchison gold project,” he said.

“Work to get the camp installed and commissioned is well underway and the haul road between the processing plant and open puts is also under construction, with open pit mining planned to commence early in 2025.”

Meeka will focus on drilling depth extensions below the Turnberry open pits, drilling shallow, high-grade oxide start pits and finalising the commissioning of the camp for the remainder of 2024.

Open pit mining is expected to start up in March 2025, with processing plant commissioning following in June.

The project covers the northern extent of the Mount Magnet and Youanmi Shear Zones in the Murchison Gold Fields, adjacent to several multi-million ounce gold mines.

