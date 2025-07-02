Meeka pours first gold at Murchison

Pouring liquid gold metal. Image: nordroden/stock.adobe.com

Meeka Metals has poured first gold at its Murchison gold project in Western Australia on schedule, marking a major milestone as it transitions from development to production.

“It is an impressive achievement by the team to deliver first gold on time and within 12 months of breaking ground at the Murchison,” Meeka Metals managing director Tim Davidson said.

“We are now focussed on ramping up gold production toward our targeted 80,000 ounces per annum with the arrival of the third dig fleet and expanded open pit mining plan underway, and first ore from underground at Andy Well in the September 2025 quarter.”

The pour follows the successful completion of dry and wet commissioning at Murchison’s processing plant, with Meeka continuing to ramp up operations as planned.

Ore stocks are building ahead of the plant, supported by increasing open pit mining activity, which has accelerated following the arrival of a third dig fleet in June.

“It rounds out a period of consistent delivery against our development timeline and reflects our focussed actions to bring the project online,” Davidson said in June.

“With commissioning of processing in June 2025, we achieve an important milestone for the Murchison as we transition from developer to producer status.”

Mining has advanced at both the St Anne’s North and Turnberry Central pits, the latter being the second of five planned high-grade oxide pits.

St Anne’s North has shown outstanding gold grades, including a 10m bonanza zone intersected in drill hole 24SAGC002.

Infrastructure development remains on track, including a newly completed 20km haul road linking the processing plant to the open pit mine.

The processing plant expansion is also advancing, with major structural works finished and upgrades underway in the gold room, electrical systems, and water and air services.

First gold sales and initial project cash flow are anticipated in early July.