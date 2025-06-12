Meeka marks milestone at Murchison

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

Meeka Metals has officially kicked off commissioning at its Murchison gold project in Western Australia, marking a significant step towards production.

The project has successfully completed dry commissioning, with wet commissioning in full swing with the first gold pour from gravity gold expected this month.

“With commissioning of processing in June 2025, we achieve an important milestone for the Murchison as we transition from developer to producer status,” Meeka managing director Tim Davidson said.

“It rounds out a period of consistent delivery against our development timeline and reflects our focussed actions to bring the project online.

“We are now focussed on maximising the expanded open pit mining opportunity following the success we are having with the drill bit. Additionally, first ore is expected from our first underground mine at Andy Well in the September 2025 quarter.”

In the lead-up to commissioning, Meeka announced in May that first ore from Murchison had been stockpiled in preparation for mill start-up.

Since then, open pit mining has progressed with ore extracted from the St Anne’s North pit, while Turnberry Central – now the second of five planned high-grade oxide pits – has entered production.

St Anne’s North has revealed exceptional gold grades, with drill hole 24SAGC002 intersecting a 10m zone of bonanza-grade gold, nearly two ounces per tonne.

Infrastructure development remains on track, including a newly completed 20km haul road linking the processing plant to the open pit mine.

The processing plant expansion is also advancing, with major structural works finished and upgrades underway in the gold room, electrical systems, and water and air services.

Meeka aims to achieve first gold sales and cash flow by early July.

