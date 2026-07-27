Meeka Metals has reported broad zones of high-grade gold approximately 200 metres below the Turnberry underground Ore Reserve at the company’s Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia, with the results pointing to the potential for a significant extension of the existing resource.

Diamond drilling returned 52.3m at 3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 474.1m, including 30.6m at 3.4g/t gold and 10.5m at 3.7g/t gold. Additional high-grade results included 18m at 3g/t gold from 533m, including 9m at 5.1g/t gold, and 13.8m at 2.4g/t gold from 508m, including 4m at 5.8g/t gold.

The results suggest potential to expand the current Turnberry Mineral Resource, which stands at 690,000 ounces at 2g/t gold.

“Strong shearing, along with the pyrite and chalcopyrite mineral assemblage suggest we are at the intermediate level of a hydrothermal system with strong depth potential approaching a hotter, more metal-rich source,” Meeka managing director Tim Davidson said.

“The broad zones of high-grade gold, far deeper than any previous drilling previously at Turnberry Central, suggest there is significantly more gold than captured by the current Mineral Resource. Based on these encouraging results, diamond drilling recommenced in July targeting extensions and potentially the deeper source of this high-grade gold at Turnberry Central.”

Meeka said the latest drilling targeted the Turnberry Central zone and returned the strongest results to date from beneath the underground reserve. The company believes the combination of high-grade gold, sulphide mineralisation and increasing shearing supports the potential for resource growth as it continues to drill deeper into the system.