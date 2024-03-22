MEC Mining acquires METServe

Image: MEC Mining

Australian-based global technical services firm MEC Mining has continued its growth in the resources sector with the recent acquisition of environmental services company METServe.

The combined service offering will encompass all aspects of environmental services previously provided by METServe. This includes approvals, impact assessment, environmental management, closure and rehabilitation, ecology, social, GIS analysis, cartography, and more.

MEC Mining chief executive officer Christofer Catania highlighted that the acquisition complements MEC’s portfolio.

“METServe has a 20-year history of working within industry on successful project approvals across the federal, state, and territory levels in Australia,” Catania said.

“It’s exciting to bring METServe into the MEC group, our combined services offerings and mutual focus on supporting our clients as journey partners makes this a fantastic strategic fit. This step further strengthens our ability to support our clients at all stages of their mining projects.

“We have continued our growth and diversification path to better support our clients and mining industry, delivering first class services and contributing towards sustainable solutions across industry.”

METServe general manager Dave Moss echoed similar sentiments.

“The acquisition not only complements our extensive history but also aligns seamlessly with our commitment to contributing significantly to sustainable solutions across various industries,” he said.

“Our role in potential exploration and mining projects, coupled with MEC’s diversified portfolio, reinforces our collective ability to offer comprehensive environmental services.”

Catania said MEC is well-positioned in the industry.

“With mining engineering, environmental, geological, geotechnical and advisory services, MEC is well-positioned to offer end-to-end services across the full mining life cycle, leveraging our in-house expertise to collaborate and provide best-practice solutions to the resources sector,” he said.